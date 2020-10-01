Iran slams Netanyahu for taking advantage of intl. podiums to spread lies, prevent prosecution of regime officials

Thursday, 01 October 2020_Iran says Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu misuses international podiums like the UN to spread lies and prevent prosecution of the Tel Aviv regime’s officials for war crimes.

Commenting on Netanyahu’s Tuesday speech at the UN General Assembly, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh rejected his remarks as “a puppet show."

“The prime minister of the fake, occupying and infanticidal Zionist regime uses international podiums to keep telling lies, and attempts, through staging ludicrous shows, to deceive the global public opinion and international organizations with the aim of preventing the prosecution of the regime’s criminal rulers in international tribunals,” he said.

The Iranian official denounced the Israeli regime as the “biggest menace to international peace and security,” adding that it has a “nature of occupation, trickery and racism,” while possessing hundreds of nuclear warheads.

In his speech to the UN, Netanyahu said that Iran posed the greatest threat to peace in the Middle East, and accused the Islamic Republic of attacking its neighbors and fomenting violence in the region.

This is while Iran has never initiated a war against any nation in its contemporary history and has been among the first to rush to the help of its neighbors in their battles against terrorism.

In his speech, Netanyahu also commended US President Donald Trump for leaving the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major world powers and reinstating the sanctions that had been lifted against Tehran under the agreement.