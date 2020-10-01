Iran using anonymous routes to ship oil to foreign customers: Report

Thursday, 01 October 2020_A report shows Iran’s Oil Ministry has been successful in selling huge volumes of oil to foreign customers despite American sanctions that ban any formal trade of crude by the country.

The official IRNA news agency said in a Wednesday report that Iran’s Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh was vindicated in his recent claims that his ministry had come up with numerous solutions to circumvent American sanction on oil exports.

It cited figures published in a Reuters report last week which showed Iran’s sale of crude had surged significantly in September.

“Time has proven that America has not the power to halt Iran’s oil exports because there are anonymous routes ... through which Iran is selling its oil,” read part of the report by IRNA.

Figures provided by TankerTrackers and two other sources to Reuters showed Iran had shipped up to 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude and condensates, a very light form of crude, to foreign customers in September.

The official IRNA news agency said in a Wednesday report that Iran’s Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh was vindicated in his recent claims that his ministry had come up with numerous solutions to circumvent American sanction on oil exports.

It cited figures published in a Reuters report last week which showed Iran’s sale of crude had surged significantly in September.

“Time has proven that America has not the power to halt Iran’s oil exports because there are anonymous routes ... through which Iran is selling its oil,” read part of the report by IRNA.

Figures provided by TankerTrackers and two other sources to Reuters showed Iran had shipped up to 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude and condensates, a very light form of crude, to foreign customers in September.