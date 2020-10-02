Full moon viewed in Singapore

Friday, 2 October 2020 (YJC)_ The moon rises in the sky during Mid-Autumn Festival at Gardens in Singapore.

Singaporeans on Thursday enjoyed the view of a full moon on the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on Oct. 1 this year, at tourist attractions in the city state.

The moon rises in the sky during Mid-Autumn Festival at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, Oct. 1, 2020.

The moon rises in the sky during Mid-Autumn Festival at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, Oct. 1, 2020.

People view lantern decorations during Mid-Autumn Festival at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, Oct. 1, 2020.

The moon rises in the sky during Mid-Autumn Festival at Singapore's Gardens by the Bay on Oct. 1, 2020.

A full moon is seen in the sky at the city center in Singapore on Oct. 1, 2020.