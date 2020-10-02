No new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Chinese Mainland

Friday, 2 October 2020 (YJC)_ No new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases are reported across the Chinese mainland.

No new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Friday.

Ten imported COVID-19 cases were confirmed, the commission said in its daily report

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to the disease were reported, the commission said.

On Thursday, seven COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland.

By the end of Thursday, a total of 2,875 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 2,686 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 189 remained hospitalized, with one in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Thursday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 85,424, including the 189 patients still being treated.

Altogether 80,601 patients had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were three suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, while 7,424 close contacts were still under medical observation after 607 were discharged Thursday, according to the commission.

Source: Xinhua