Russia, Turkey talk Azeri-Armenian conflict, agree coordination

Friday, 02 October 2020_Russia says its foreign minister and his Turkish counterpart have addressed the ongoing flare-up between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Nagorno-Karabakh, agreeing coordination of their efforts towards stabilization of the situation in the region.

The Russian Foreign Ministry reported that the discussion had taken place on Thursday during a telephone conversation between Sergei Lavrov and Mevlut Cavusoglu.

It said both the officials confirmed "readiness for close coordination of the actions of Russia and Turkey to stabilize the situation with the aim of returning the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to the channel of peaceful talks."

The region is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but it has an Armenian population because ethnic Azeris fled the territory in 1992 when separatists seized it in a move supported by Yerevan after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Firefight began between the two sides on Sunday after Armenian separatists began waging battle against Azerbaijani forces. More than 100 have reportedly died amid the situation that is the worst one to afflict the region since the separatist invasion.

Also on Thursday, Moscow's UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya denied that Russia and Turkey backed different sides in the conflict.

Russia is part of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group -- a body also incorporating France and the US -- that has been trying unsuccessfully to resolve the conflict since the war.

The trio has released a statement, calling for “an immediate cessation of hostilities between the relevant military forces.”

Earlier in the day, however, Turkey claimed that the trio could not come up with such a demand for truce in light of the failure of their previous joint efforts.