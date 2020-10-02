Nagorno-Karabakh fighting: More casualties reported as Baku, Yerevan resist calls for peace

Friday, 02 October 2020_Dozens have been reported killed and hundreds wounded as Azerbaijan and Armenia continue fighting in the disputed South Caucasus region of Nagorno-Karabakh, despite international calls for ending the ongoing hostilities.

Six days after a decades-long territorial dispute prompted the heaviest fighting between Azerbaijan’s military and Armenian-backed forces in years, Baku says it will keep fighting until Armenian forces “fully” withdraw from Nagorno-Karabakh.

The region, internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, has been under Armenian control since the early 1990s.

Six days after a decades-long territorial dispute prompted the heaviest fighting between Azerbaijan’s military and Armenian-backed forces in years, Baku says it will keep fighting until Armenian forces “fully” withdraw from Nagorno-Karabakh.

The region, internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, has been under Armenian control since the early 1990s.