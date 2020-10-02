Syria reopens Damascus international airport after months of closure over COVID-19

Friday, 02 October 2020_Syria has reopened Damascus International Airport for commercial flights after six months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, saying it had imposed strict health measures.

On Thursday, people arrived at the airport to embark on the first flight to the Egyptian capital Cairo.

Airport workers, wearing masks and some clad in protective overalls, were spraying disinfectants on the luggage of the passengers.

The passengers were sprayed with detergents as they proceeded to the customs department.

The first scheduled flight took off with 130 passengers on board a plane operated by the national flag carrier Syrian Airlines for Cairo.

Bassem Mansour, the head of the Syrian Civil Aviation Authority, told reporters that measures were taken against COVID-19 based on international standards.

All measures have been adopted in accordance with the instructions of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO), he said.