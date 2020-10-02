Trash containers ablaze in Catalan pro-independence protest

Friday, 02 October 2020_Hundreds of Catalonia pro-independence protesters demonstrated in Barcelona on Thursday to mark the third anniversary of the region's failed declaration of independence from Spain.

Protesters gathered at Sant Jaume Square in front of the regional government building holding a banner reading "Not a step back" in Catalan, and cheering in support of independence.

A small group of hooded protesters moved to Catalonia Square where they set trash containers alight. Some locals tried to stop them from feeding the flames.

Earlier this week a few members of Catalonia's separatist Committee for the Defense of the Republic (CDR) scuffled with police as they protested against Spain's Supreme Court ruling to uphold regional leader Quim Torra's 18-month ban from public office on charges of disobedience.

The case stems from Torra's refusal, during a national election campaign in 2019, to follow orders from Spain's electoral committee to remove a banner supporting jailed separatists from the main facade of his government palace.

Catalonia's 7.5 million people are split over independence, with the latest opinion poll showing 42% in favour and 50% against.

Catalonia's separatist drive has dominated Spanish politics for several years, in particular since the regional assembly made a unilateral declaration of independence in October 2017 following a referendum, which was declared illegal by judges.