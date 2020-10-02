China's envoy describes Syria as important partner, hopes for enhanced cooperation

Friday, 02 October 2020_The Chinese ambassador to Damascus has described Syria as a strategic and important partner for his country, saying that Beijing is interested in further development of political, economic and trade ties with the Arab nation.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Syria’s official news agency SANA on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China on Thursday, Feng Biao underlined that China will continue to extend aid to Syria and will play a constructive and positive role to work out a solution to the Syrian conflict and is resolute to enhance cooperation with Syria within China’s massive global economic effort, dubbed the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The Chinese envoy later pointed to the areas of mutual concern between Beijing and Damascus, stressing the need for further promotion of bilateral relations in the face of international challenges.

Feng noted that China supports a just settlement of the Syrian crisis, and has frequently underscored that the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Syria must be respected.

He said China categorically rejects any foreign interference in Syria’s internal affairs, and considers a comprehensive intra-Syrian political process as the sole solution to the ongoing foreign-backed conflict in the Arab country.

Feng also said China views Syria as an important partner in international relations, stating that the volume of commercial exchanges between the two countries stood at $1.31 billion last year, marking an increase of 3%.