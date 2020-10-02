India accuses Pakistan of killing 3 soldiers in disputed Kashmir

Friday, 02 October 2020_Three Indian soldiers have been killed by what the country’s army described as unprovoked gunfire by Pakistani troops in the disputed border region of Kashmir.

Indian army spokesman Rajesh Kalia alleged on Thursday that Pakistan had opened fire without provocation in the Nowgam sector earlier in the day, killing two Indian troops and injuring four more.

Another Indian soldier was killed in overnight gunfire by Pakistani forces in the Poonch sector of the region, he said. "Our troops responded strongly to the enemy fire."

Pakistan's Foreign Office said it had summoned a senior Indian diplomat in Islamabad to protest what it termed as ceasefire violations by Indian troops along the Line of Control (LoC) a day earlier, in which it said a 65-year-old civilian in the Jandrot sector had been wounded.

According to the official statement, Indian forces had committed 2,404 ceasefire violations this year, leading to the killing of 19 people and wounding of 192 civilians.

Indian army officials in the New Delhi-controlled Kashmir acknowledged last month for the first time ever the breach of standard operating procedure by its forces during alleged encounters in the disputed Himalayan region.