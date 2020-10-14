Red Cross warns of humanitarian, health crisis in Karabakh

Wednesday, 14 October 2020_The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has warned of humanitarian and health crisis in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region amid continued fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia despite a ceasefire.

Martin Schweb, director of the ICRC in the Eurasia region, said in a statement on Tuesday that “hundreds of thousands” of people across the region were affected, with healthcare services coming under strain and even attacked in some cases.

“Today, after two weeks of violent battles that unfortunately are still intensifying (…) we see that there are hundreds of thousands of people affected in the region,” Schweb said.

"Civilians are dying or suffering life-changing injuries," he added. "Homes, businesses and once-busy streets are being reduced to rubble."

Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but it is held by ethnic Armenian separatists backed by Armenia since 1992 when they broke from Azerbaijan in a war that killed some 30,000 people.