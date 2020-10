Wednesday, 14 October 2020_An obelisk in the US state of New Mexico was torn down on Monday (October 12) by activists marking 'Indigenous Peoples Day', a spot traditionally taken up by Columbus Day in the calendar.

Phone video footage showed protesters using ropes and chains to pull down the monument located in the Santa Fe Plaza which they claim celebrated the killings of Native Americans.

Local police arrested two people after the obelisk was toppled, local media reported.

The toppling of the monument in Santa Fe is the latest in a series of actions taken by activists protesting against racial injustice.

Source: Reuters