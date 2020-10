Wednesday, 14 October 2020 (YJC)_ Singapore reported five new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Singapore reported five new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Wednesday (Oct 14), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

Two are in the community and three are imported infections. The imported cases were placed on stay-home notices upon their arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

There are no new cases in the dormitories.

Wednesday's count takes the national tally to 57,889.

More details of the new cases will be released on Wednesday night, the ministry said.

Source: CNA