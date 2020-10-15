Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

News ID: 48655
Iran » Iran
Publish Date: 9:29 - 15 October 2020
Font Size
Print Send to firend
Save

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister: Iran any foreign actor’s presence in Persian Gulf

Thursday, 15 October 2020 (YJC)_ Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs said the country would not tolerate any military presence in Persian Gulf.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister: Iran any foreign actor’s presence in Persian GulfSpeaking in his meeting with the new Danish ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran on Wed, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, said the country opposes any foreign military presence in the Persian Gulf region.

He then put emphasized on being opposed to European Prescence in Persian Gulf.

He emphasized that security of this region must be provided by the countries of the region.

Araghchi then explained “Not only presence of foreign forces will not help establish security in the Persian Gulf but also it increases tensions.”

Emphasizing that the security of the Persian Gulf is a common issue in the region, Araqchi also said that sustainable security in the region depends on dialogue and collective participation of the countries of the region.

Finally, he pinpointed "It is better for Denmark and other European countries instead of sending troops and military equipment or selling weapons to some countries in the region, confront the root cause of tensions in the region, which is the destructive and wrong policies of the United States in the Persian Gulf,”.

Related News
Iran’s strong defense chain in high seas ready to repel threats: Senior Navy commander
Iran says its sovereignty over trio of Persian Gulf islands ‘indubitable’
IRGC begins construction of first all-Iranian petroleum refinery
Iran’s IRGC opens new naval base at Strait of Hormuz
Bavar 373 stronger than S300: Rouhan
37th Fajr intl. film festival concludes with announcing winners
Iranian wrestlers grab colorful medals in Hungarian Grand Prix
Tags
iran ، persian gulf ، denmark
Your Comment
Name:
Email:
* Comment:
* captcha: