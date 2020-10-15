Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister: Iran any foreign actor’s presence in Persian Gulf

Thursday, 15 October 2020 (YJC)_ Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs said the country would not tolerate any military presence in Persian Gulf.

Speaking in his meeting with the new Danish ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran on Wed, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, said the country opposes any foreign military presence in the Persian Gulf region.

He then put emphasized on being opposed to European Prescence in Persian Gulf.

He emphasized that security of this region must be provided by the countries of the region.

Araghchi then explained “Not only presence of foreign forces will not help establish security in the Persian Gulf but also it increases tensions.”

Emphasizing that the security of the Persian Gulf is a common issue in the region, Araqchi also said that sustainable security in the region depends on dialogue and collective participation of the countries of the region.

Finally, he pinpointed "It is better for Denmark and other European countries instead of sending troops and military equipment or selling weapons to some countries in the region, confront the root cause of tensions in the region, which is the destructive and wrong policies of the United States in the Persian Gulf,”.