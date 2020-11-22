Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

Publish Date: 18:21 - 22 November 2020
Maestro of Voice Acting Changiz Jalilvand passes away

Sunday, 22 November 2020 (YJC) _ Veteran Iranian voice actor passed away in Tehran on Sunday at the age of 80.

Renowned Iranian voice actor Changiz Jalilvand passed away in Tehran on Sunday at the age of 80.

Jalilvand, who was Maestro in the field of dubbing, passed away on Sunday in a hospital in Tehran due to the infection of coronavirus.

He began his artistic career in 1957 with the theatre activities. He has also acted in several series and movies.

Jalilvand lent his voice to famous foreign and domestic actors, including Marlon Brando, Paul Newman, Brett Lancaster, Maximilian Shell, Richard Burton, Peter O'Toole, Joel Brenner, Clint Eastwood, Dean Martin.

