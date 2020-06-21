American company acquires screening rights to Iranian drama 'When the moon was full'

An American film distribution company has acquired the rights to screen the Iranian award-winning film “When the moon was full” across North America.

Los Angeles-based Synergetic Distribution has purchased the rights to screen the highly acclaimed drama across Canada and the United States.

Based on true events, the film was written and directed by Narges Abyar, a renowned Iranian female filmmaker.

The movie tells the story of a young woman who unknowingly marries the brother of Abdolmalek Rigi, the former leader of the Jundullah terrorist group in Iran's southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

The film has been awarded in several Iranian and international festivals

Most notably it won six Crystal Simorgh awards for best film, best director, best actor, best actress, best supporting actress and best makeup at Iran's 37th Fajr International Film Festival in 2019.

With respect to international recognition, the Iranian drama received the grand prize at the 2nd edition of the Carcassonne International Political Film Festival in France as well as the audience award at the 23rd Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in Estonia in the same year.

Abdolmalek Rigi was arrested by Iranian intelligence forces back in 2010 while he was onboard a flight from Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates to Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan.

Following his arrest, Rigi confessed that Western intelligence agencies had supported his terror activities against Iran.

He was charged with 79 counts of various crimes including armed robbery, bombing operations in public places, armed attacks on the army, police personnel, and civilians, assassination attempts, disrupting regional stability, kidnapping, and murder.