Biden, Trump squabble over coronavirus response in dueling town halls

Friday, 16 October 2020_Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden have held dueling televised town halls after their second planned debate was canceled.

Biden attacked Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic that has infected nearly 8 million Americans, including the president himself and killed more than 216,000 across the country.

“He said he didn’t tell anybody because he was afraid Americans would panic,” he told voters in Philadelphia on ABC. “Americans don’t panic. He panicked.”