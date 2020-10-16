35% of Tehran’s state-run hospital beds serving COVID-19 patients: Governor

Friday, 16 October 2020_The governor of the Tehran province, where the Iranian capital is located, says number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in the region’s state-run hospitals have exceeded 5,000 as he insists new restrictions meant to curb a renewed surge in the number of infections would remain in place at least for the time being.

Anoushirvan Mohseni said on Thursday that coronavirus patients currently occupy more than a third of 14,000 beds in government hospitals and care homes in Tehran province.

Mohseni said a return to a relatively normal situation, like what was seen in the capital in May and June, would require strict measures imposed on gatherings and movement.

He said a series of new restrictions announced by the government on Wednesday for Tehran and four other Iranian cities would remain in place in Tehran for the near future.

The governor said, however, that his office would introduce extra testing and screening measures to help contain the virus.

“The announced restrictions would be extended for the province of Tehran,” said Mohseni while in a ceremony to open several manufacturing and agriculture projects south of Tehran.

“With continued restrictions and carrying out additional screening tests ... (we hope) we would have a more timely identification of the infected people,” he added.