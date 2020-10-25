MARTYRDOM ANNIVERSARY OF IMAM HASAN AL-ASKARI (A.S.)

Sunday, 25 October 2020 (YJC)_ On Iranian Calender, today coincides with the 8th day of the lunar month of Rabi' Thani, which marks the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hasan al-Askari (PBUH), the 11th Shia Imam.

Imam Hassan al-Askari was born in Madina,on 8th day of the month of Rabi Thani, in the year 232 A.H. He was called al-Askari in connection with the district of Askar in the city of Samarra in which he (the Imam) and his father, Imam Ali un-Naqi al-Hadi (A.S.) were imprisoned by the Abbasid caliphs.

In Iran, black-clad faithful gather in mosques, places of worship and religious sites to listen to eulogies delivered in honor of the revered figure. On this day, families and households prepare food, known as Nazri, for others as a way of almsgiving. The preparation and the partaking of this food are considered a privilege by believers.

However, this year due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic ceremonies are different as large gatherings have been banned.