President Rouhani: Self-reliance, a key to conquer pandemic

At the meeting of the coronavirus task force members with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Iranian President, Hassan Rouhani emphasized that relying on domestic capabilities and observing the health protocols by the public are two keys to help the healthcare staff to control the coronavirus pandemic.

While emphasizing on the fact that “currently, there is no way to fight this virus other than observing health protocols” he compared the current situation to the war and added “Like during the war when we were not allowed to buy military equipment, at the beginning of coronavirus outbreak, almost no one gave us the equipment we needed, but relying on knowledge-based companies, we produced this equipment quickly and now we have no problems in this regard”

The he noted to what extent is important to rely on inner strength and facilities and not to rely on others and noted “Both the Ministry of Health and experts say that the virus in the recent months is a European mutated virus, the transmission rate and power of which has increased nine-fold”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the president highlighted the fact that, "We need the help of mosques and the Basij Volunteer groups to help provide and distribute the needs of people who are in quarantine."