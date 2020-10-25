Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

Coronavirus: 335 New deaths, 5,814 new infections in a single day

Sunday, 25 October 2020 (YJC)_ The Iranian Health Ministry has announced 5,814 new coronavirus infections and 335 deaths due to the disease in past 24 hours on Saturday.

Coronavirus: 335 New deaths, 5,814 new infections in a single dayIn her daily briefing on Sunday, Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson, Sima Lari announced that the total number of confirmed cases of the disease has hit 562,705so far.

According to her, 4,952 patients are in critical condition while 450,891 have recovered.

Elsewhere in her remarks she pointed “4,689,118tests have been carried out to detect the disease across the country.”

According to the latest figures, more than 42.5 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 1,150,620 and recoveries amounting to 31,467,320.

