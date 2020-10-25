Belarus tells US will repel 'external threats' with Russia's help

Sunday, 25 October 2020_Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has warned the United States that his government is prepared, with the help of its ally Russia, to repel any external threat against the county’s security.

Lukashenko made the remarks in a phone call with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday, ahead of a country-wide strike that could begin on Monday following calls from the US-backed opposition.

Pompeo traveled to Belarus in February in a bid to “normalize” ties with Minsk, saying at the time that Washington was aware of Belarus’ long history with Russia. "It’s not about picking us between the two. We want to be here,” he said of the aim of his visit.