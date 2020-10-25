Three missing after explosion on Russian oil tanker in Azov Sea

Sunday, 25 October 2020 _Three people were reported missing after an explosion on a Russian oil tanker travelling through the Kerch Strait towards the port of Rostov-on-Don on Saturday, the Russian federal maritime agency said.

The tanker General Hazi Aslanov was not carrying oil, and the explosion was probably triggered by leftover fumes, the Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport said.

Russia's Ministry of Emergencies on Sunday reported that the search for three missing people continued, and 400 square kilometers (154,4 square miles) of sea had been covered by rescuers during the night.

There were 13 people onboard, of whom six had been rescued and three were missing overboard. Four remained on deck, the ministry said.

Source: Reuters