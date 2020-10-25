Drone footage captures swimmers, sharks, salmon interacting at Australia's Bondi Beach

Sunday, 25 October 2020_People swimming at Sydney's world famous Bondi Beach had a close shave with several sharks on Friday.

Drone footage showed dozens of people taking a morning dip and swimming past a large school of salmon, unaware that up to two sharks, believed to be Grey Nurses, were feeding on the fish nearby.

A swimmer passed right over a shark at one point.

Founder of Drone Shark App, Jason Iggleden, said the school of salmon were around Bondi for about an hour.

Meanwhile, a 59-year-old man is in critical condition after a shark attacked him on Sunday at Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, near the north Queensland city of Townsville, rescuers said.

Paramedics airlifted the man from Britomart Reef to Townsville Hospital where he is being treated for critical wounds.

The man had been spearfishing near the reef before being attacked at about noon, media reported.

“There was obviously evidence of a very significant shark bite to the patient’s upper thigh, pelvic region,” said David Humphreys, a doctor with LifeFlight Australia.

“He remained in a critical condition after our interventions and he’s now undergoing emergency surgery here in the hospital.”

Australia has recorded a total of 21 shark attacks in 2020, according to the Taronga Conservation Society.

Source: Reuters