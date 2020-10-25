Dallas Morning News poll shows Biden leading Trump in Texas

Sunday, 25 October 2020 (YJC)_ A new poll by The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler shows Biden is leading Trump in Texas.

A new poll by The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler shows former Vice President Joe Biden leading President Trump by 3 points in Texas, a state that hasn’t voted for a Democrat for president since 1976.

Biden is leading Trump 48 percent to 45 percent among likely voters, which is within the poll’s 3.22 percentage point margin of error.

The poll showed Biden making gains among independents and Hispanic voters.

Notably, the poll was conducted before the Oct. 22 debate, at which Biden said he would “transition” to renewable fuel and clean energy sources when Trump asked him whether he would “close down the oil industry.”

The survey of 1,012 registered voters, including 925 likely voters, was conducted from Oct. 13 to Oct. 20.

Fifty-one percent of independent voters said they support Biden, while only 29 percent said they back Trump. Sixty-nine percent of Hispanic voters indicated a preference for Biden, while only 21 percent favored Trump.

The new poll shows an improvement for Biden compared with a poll conducted by The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler in September, which showed Biden trailing Trump by 2 points.

The October poll shows that Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a major political problem.

Forty-four percent of Texans said they have no confidence in Trump’s ability to keep the public safe from the virus, up from 32 percent who said so last month.

The poll, however, shows that Texas voters continue feel more confident about Trump’s ability to manage the economy compared with Biden, validating GOP lawmakers and strategists who have said for months that the economy is the president’s biggest advantage.

Source: The Hill