Angry Afghans call for immediate ceasefire after Daesh

Monday, 26 October 2020_These people are here to attend the funeral ceremony of Hadi, an 18 year old student who lost his life along with 28 of his classmates in a recent Daesh attack in Kabul.

Here is known as the hill of the martyrs of knowledge. This site, in the south west of Kabul, is home to the bodies of the 29 students who died in the Saturday attack. They were buried next to some 50 other students, who were killed in a similar attack by Daesh terrorists back in 2018.

Participants like Mohammad Reza name government's counter terrorism policies as inappropriate .They also blame the US and its allies for failing to defeat terrorist groups in Afghanistan and finally, they want international media to raise public awareness about the misery of Afghan people.

Hadi and tense of others like him had came to Kabul from most remote provinces to study and build a brighter future for their country but their dreams were ruined after a Daesh terrorist detonated his explosive belt here in this narrow street that ends to the Kawsar-e-Danesh educational center in western Kabul.

This recent Daesh attack on the young students is not the first one. Back in 2018, a Daesh bomber who planned to attack the educational center was gunned down by security guards of the same educational center.