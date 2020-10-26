Karabakh warring sides agree on third ceasefire deal in four weeks

Sunday, 25 October 2020_Baku and Yerevan have announced they would begin on Monday morning a third attempt to establish a lasting ceasefire after four weeks of fighting.

The new truce is the third one announced in four weeks of fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh disputed region. Two earlier Russia-brokered ceasefire agreements, including one last weekend, frayed immediately after taking forces, with both sides accusing each other of violations.

The decision on the new ceasefire, which is set to begin at 8 am (0400 GMT) Monday, was announced in a joint statement by the governments of Washington, Baku and Yerevan, after Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov met with US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E. Biegun.

"The United States facilitated intensive negotiations among the Foreign Ministers and the Minsk Group Co-Chairs to move Armenia and Azerbaijan closer to a peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," Sunday's joint statement said.

The warring parties agreed to abide by the terms of the humanitarian ceasefire agreed in Moscow on October 10, which were reaffirmed in the statement issued from Paris on October 17, the statement added.

The US is one of three co-chairs, along with France and Russia, of the Minsk Group, established by the Organization for the Security and Cooperation of Europe (OSCE) to broker peace between the two former Soviet republics.