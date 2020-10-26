Insulting Muslims, their sanctities only fuels extremism: Iran FM

Monday, 26 October 2020_Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has denounced France's stance on insults to Muslims and their sanctities, saying such moves are "opportunistic abuse of freedom of speech" that would only fuel "extremism."

"Insulting 1.9B Muslims—& their sanctities—for the abhorrent crimes of such extremists is an opportunistic abuse of freedom of speech. It only fuels extremism," Zarif wrote in a post on his official Twitter account on Monday.

He added that Muslims are the primary victims of the "cult of hatred" that has been empowered by colonial regimes and exported by their own clients.

French President Emmanuel Macron has in recent weeks attacked Islam and the Muslim community, accusing Muslims of "separatism," and claiming that "Islam is a religion in crisis all over the world."