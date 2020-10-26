Insulting Muslims, their sanctities only fuels extremism: Iran FM

"Insulting 1.9B Muslims—& their sanctities—for the abhorrent crimes of such extremists is an opportunistic abuse of freedom of speech. It only fuels extremism," Zarif wrote in a post on his official Twitter account on Monday.
Muslims are the primary victims of the "cult of hatred"—empowered by colonial regimes & exported by their own clients.— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) October 26, 2020
Insulting 1.9B Muslims—& their sanctities—for the abhorrent crimes of such extremists is an opportunistic abuse of freedom of speech.
It only fuels extremism.
He added that Muslims are the primary victims of the "cult of hatred" that has been empowered by colonial regimes and exported by their own clients.
French President Emmanuel Macron has in recent weeks attacked Islam and the Muslim community, accusing Muslims of "separatism," and claiming that "Islam is a religion in crisis all over the world."