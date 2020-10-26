US INF withdrawal increases risk of renewed nuclear arms race: Putin

Monday, 26 October 2020_President Vladimir Putin of Russia says the United States’ last year “grave mistake” in abandoning a landmark nuclear treaty with Moscow threatens the world with the risk of another nuclear arms race as the Kremlin puts forth a proposal to negotiate new verification measures with Washington.

Putin said on Monday that Washington’s exit from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) was a "grave mistake,” which increases “confrontational potential” between the world nuclear powers.

"We consider the US withdrawal from the INF Treaty, as a result of which it has ceased to operate, a serious mistake that increases the risks of unleashing a missile arms race,” Putin said.

The president said the INF was a key element “in maintaining predictability and restraint in the missile-related sector throughout Europe,” due to tensions between NATO and Russia.

Putin also proposed to agree with Washington to avoid the deployment of certain missiles in Europe.

He proposed to negotiate new mutual verification measures with Washington now that the INF is not in force.

Also on Monday, the Kremlin proposed that Russia and the United States agree to refrain from deploying certain land-based missiles in Europe and adopt mutual verification measures following the cancellation of the INF treaty.