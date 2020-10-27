Fox News to interview Hunter Biden business partner and discuss 'new allegations'

Tuesday, 26 October 2020 (YJC)_ Fox News will interview Hunter Biden's former business partner on Tuesday in his first TV appearance since his recent allegations about dealings with the Democratic nominee's son.

Tucker Carlson of Fox News will interview Hunter Biden's former business partner Tony Bobulinski on Tuesday in his first TV appearance since his recent allegations about dealings with the Democratic nominee's son.

"Bobulinski will discuss new allegations regarding his relationships with both Hunter and the former Vice President," Fox said in a press release Monday.

Bobulinski has claimed that Joe Biden was lying when he said he never discussed business dealings with his son. The former naval officer also said last week that he turned over documents and phones to the FBI and the Senate Homeland Security Committee.

An earlier investigation led by Senate Republicans found no evidence of wrongdoing. There is similarly no evidence of any criminal wrongdoing by either of the Bidens, nor is there evidence that Hunter Biden's work influenced U.S. policy.

President Trump and his allies are seizing on a New York Post story that alleges that Hunter Biden used his influence to connect a businessman and fellow board member at Ukrainian gas company Burisma with his father when he was vice president.

The Trump campaign has ramped up its attacks in recent weeks, including with a national TV ad about Hunter Biden and a six more ads running on digital platforms. The Biden campaign has denied the key allegations in the New York Post story.

Carlson's program has been drawing record numbers leading up to the election, including 5.3 million total viewers last Tuesday to lead the cable news race.

Source: The hill