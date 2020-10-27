Zarif urges UN to unite against US unilateral actions

Tuesday, 26 October 2020 (YJC)_ Iranian foreign minister urged the United Nations member states to stand against the US’ unilateralism approach.

On his speech for the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, Iranian foreign minister accused the United States of initiating or joining eight wars since 2000 that displaced 37 million people and resulted in the loss of hundreds of thousands of innocent lives and “unprecedented extremism.”

In virtual speech to the U.N. General Assembly, Mohammad Javad Zarif said that it was time for the 193-member world body “to recommit itself to stand up -- united -- against unilateralism and war” promoted by the United States.

According to a new study, since 2001—ironically, the “United Nation’s Year of Dialogue Among Civilizations”—37 million people have been displaced as a result of the U.S. “Forever Wars” Zarif hinted.

“How can we counter the unilateralism and disdain for international law by a bully that only knows wielding a big stick and speaking arrogantly?” Zarif asked.

“In fact, no one wins in a war,” the Iranian minister said. “It’s time to change track -- saving American blood and treasure and sparing the world from further misery.”

The speech was supposed to be broadcast on Sept. 21 when world leaders commemorated the U.N.’s 75th anniversary. But there were so many speakers that the speeches of 58 leaders and ministers were carried over and only shown Monday, two days after U.N. Day, which commemorates the entry into force of the U.N. Charter that officially established the United Nations on Oct. 24, 19