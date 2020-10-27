Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

Hillary Clinton blasted Senate Republicans after Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court

Tuesday, 26 October 2020 (YJC)_ Former US Secretary of State blasted Senate Republicans after Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court.

"Senate Republicans just pushed through a Supreme Court justice who will help them take away Americans' health care in the middle of a pandemic. For them, this is victory," she tweeted. "Vote them out."

Clinton's tweet came moments after the Senate confirmed Barrett in a 52-48 vote, with Sen. Susan Collins (Maine), who faces a tough reelection fight, breaking party lines as the only GOP senator to oppose Barrett.

Barrett will lock in a 6-3 conservative majority on the Supreme Court.

Many have speculated that she would vote in an upcoming Supreme Court case on the Affordable Care Act to dismantle former President Obama's signature health care law, leaving millions without coverage.

Democrats had strongly opposed moving forward with a confirmation before the election; it was the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's dying wish to have the next president elected nominate her replacement.

Source: The hill

