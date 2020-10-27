Iran slams fatal blast in Pakistan, urges collective fight against terror in region

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has censured a deadly attack on a religious school in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar, saying the fight against acts of terror in the region requires vigilance and collective cooperation among all regional countries.

Saeed Khatibzadeh, the ministry’s spokesman, said on Tuesday that systematic acts of terror in some neighboring countries in recent weeks are part of sinister plots to escalate ethnic and religious discord in the region.

He added that the killing of innocent people, including defenseless children, showed that the perpetrators are not bound by any moral and human principles.

At least seven people were killed and over 80 wounded, including children, after an explosion targeted a Holy Qur’an study class at a religious school in Peshawar on Tuesday.