Enemy wants Iranians to submit to US will: Top general

Tuesday, 27 October 2020 _Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri says the enemy intends to pressure the Islamic Republic into negotiations with a foregone conclusion in order to make the Iranian nation submit to what the White House desires.

Addressing an official ceremony in Tehran on Monday, the top general referred to sanctions unilaterally imposed on Iran by the US after Washington left the landmark nuclear treaty of 2015, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“Although Iran abided by all its commitments, Americans quit the JCPOA and re-imposed sanctions and intensified pressure on the Iranian nation.”

“The enemy’s goal is to make the Iranian nation submit to the will of the United States” through arms embargo and economic, political as well as security pressure.

General Baqeri also stated that Iran’s adversaries want to coerce it into talks whose result is clear beforehand: a submissive Iranian nation. “This is an objective, which is by no means in line with the ideals of the Islamic Revolution.”