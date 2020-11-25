UN report names Afghanistan as the worst place for civilians

Thursday, 29 October 2020_A report of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan has sounded the alarm about a sharp rise in civilian casualties.

According to the report nearly 6000 Afghan civilians were killed or maimed between January and September this year due to the rise of violence. Following the release of the UNAMA reports, human rights bodies and Afghanistan’s national Security Council blamed militant groups for much of the civilian casualties.

Based on the latest report by the UNAMA, some 2117 civilians including women and children were killed and 3822 others were wounded as a result of increase of bloodshed and violence from January till September this year. This puts Afghanistan on top of the worst places around the world for civilians.

Experts believe that the recent US-Taliban peace deal is one of the main causes, behind the rise of violence, as the deal has emboldened militants against the Afghan government.

The rise of civilian deaths in Afghanistan comes, as Afghan government representatives and a Taliban delegation, are in talks in Qatar. Locals pessimistically looks at negotiations.

An increase in the number of burial ceremonies in Kabul, is only a small example of the real misery of rural Afghans. This is while a blame game between the US, Taliban and the Afghan government is underway regarding to civilian casualties in Afghanistan.