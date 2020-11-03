Rouhani Congratulated the Islamic Countries Birthday of Prophet Muhammad

Tuesday, 3 November 2020 (YJC)_ President Rouhani Felicitated birthday of Prophet Muhammad to all other Islamic countries around the world.

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hassan Rouhani, congratulated the birthday of Prophet Muhammed (PBUH), the prophet of peace, friendship, and purity in a massage to all other Islamic countries around the world.

In his massage he emphasized that life of the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) has always been illuminating the path of mankind in the dark, while asserting “Following the path and tradition of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and the use of the Qur'an and his heavenly miracles, a way would be recognized for all the human kinds to tackle problems.”

He, moreover, expressed his hope that we would be able to overcome the coronavirus Pandemic and introduce the treatment of the novel virus to the world.

“I am sure that these difficult days and struggling with the pandemic will finish soon and humanity will face health and prosperity again” he added.