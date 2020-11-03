Trump policies against Palestine add insult to injury, revive Balfour Declaration: PLO official

US President Donald Trump and his administration are following policies toward Palestine that have ‘added insult to injury’ and ‘revive’ the Balfour Declaration, which led to the creation of Israel, a senior member of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) warns.

“It has been 103 years since the British government adopted a supremely arrogant, racist, and colonialist promise to give away Palestine and willfully discard the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people,” said PLO executive committee member Hanan Ashrawi on Monday, Palestine’s official Wafa news agency reported.

“The catastrophic consequences of the Balfour Declaration have been our living reality since then.”

In a statement issued on the occasion of the 103rd anniversary of the infamous declaration, she also lambasted the Trump administration for reviving the declaration with his stance toward Palestine.

“Adding insult to injury, the Trump administration revived the objectionable mindset of the Balfour Declaration by upending US policy and international law in relation to Palestine. The so-called Trump plan borrowed this worldview and attempted to impose it on the Palestinian people.”

Trump recognized Jerusalem al-Quds as the “capital” of Israel in December 2017 and later relocated the US diplomatic mission from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem al-Quds in a highly provocative move.

The decision sparked outrage among Palestinians, who deem Jerusalem al-Quds as the future capital of a Palestinian state.

The American president also devised a controversial land grab plan – dubbed the ‘deal of the century peace initiative’ – which blatantly undermines Palestine’s right to statehood in exchange for vague promises of basic economic opportunities.

His provocative scheme, which enshrines Jerusalem al-Quds as “Israel’s undivided capital” and allows the regime to annex settlements in the occupied West Bank and the Jordan Valley, further denies the right of return for Palestinian refugees to their homeland.