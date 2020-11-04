Supreme Leader: Iran’s policies won’t change with US Presidential Election’s outcome

Wednesday, 4 November 2020 (YJC)_ Supreme Leader of Iran said Us Election’s outcome won’t exert any influence on the country’s policies.

On is speech to congratulate Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) birthday anniversary, Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, highlighted the Us Election’s outcome won’t exert any influence on the country’s policies.

“Iran has its own determined policies that is not dependent on a change in the US government” he asserts.

The Leader made such a remark as the Americans are voting to either reelect Donald Trump or his rival candidate Joe Biden.

“That is and absurd belief some may behold that a government can benefit from submitting to the demands of the United States, as the governments that yield to American bullying have suffered the most and their troubles have only multiplied,”

He, moreover, said the change in political figures might have implications for others, but that Iranians “will be unconcerned and the Islamic Republic’s policy will be unaffected.”

Ayatollah Khamenei further pointed that the main reason why the US is an enemy of Iran is the country’s opposition to oppressive policies and its refusal to recognize hegemony.

He then continued and said “This enmity will be kept and the only way to resolve it is for the other side to lose hope in the assumption that it can inflict a major blow to the Iranian nation and government.”