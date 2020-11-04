Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

News ID: 49101
World » World
Publish Date: 18:06 - 04 November 2020
Font Size
Print Send to firend
Save

Slovenian PM: it is "pretty clear" Donald Trump has won the election

Wednesday, 4 November 2020 (YJC)_ Slovenian Prime Minister congratulates Donald Trump to be the winner in the election.

Slovenian PM: it is Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša has handed Donald Trump victory in the 2020 United States Presidential election, despite no official result being declared.

"It’s pretty clear that American people have elected Donald Trump and Mike Pence for four more years," Janša tweeted on Wednesday.

"More delays and facts denying ... [the] bigger the final triumph for the President. Congratulations ⁦to the Republican Party for strong results across the US".

The US election is currently locked in a stalemate, with hundreds of thousands of votes still to be counted, and the outcome still unclear in key states.

Source: Reuters

Related News
Deutsche Bank to end its relationship with President Trump after Election
Algerian constitutional reform approved on record low turnout
Russian hackers targeted California, Indiana Democratic parties
Tanzanians vote in general elections; opposition alleges 'irregularities'
Tags
slovenia ، donald trump ، presidential election
Your Comment
Name:
Email:
* Comment:
* captcha: