Slovenian PM: it is "pretty clear" Donald Trump has won the election

Wednesday, 4 November 2020 (YJC)_ Slovenian Prime Minister congratulates Donald Trump to be the winner in the election.

Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša has handed Donald Trump victory in the 2020 United States Presidential election, despite no official result being declared.

"It’s pretty clear that American people have elected Donald Trump and Mike Pence for four more years," Janša tweeted on Wednesday.

"More delays and facts denying ... [the] bigger the final triumph for the President. Congratulations ⁦to the Republican Party for strong results across the US".

The US election is currently locked in a stalemate, with hundreds of thousands of votes still to be counted, and the outcome still unclear in key states.

Source: Reuters