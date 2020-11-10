Arkansas police chief resigns after posts calling for 'death' to Democrats

Tuesday, 10 November 2020 (YJC)_The police chief of Marshall, Ark., has resigned after making controversial posts calling for "death" to Democrats.

The police chief of Marshall, Ark., has resigned after making controversial posts on a right-wing social media app calling for "death" to Democrats, as well as other comments calling for violence.

The Kansas City Star reports Lang Holland resigned Saturday after he was confronted by Marshall's mayor about social media posts under his name on the app Parler.

The posts, which were made Friday, before President-elect Joe Biden was projected to win the election, included calls for "death to all Marxist Democrats," and said to "take no prisoners" and "leave no survivors." Another post says Democrats "have no right to live in this Republic after what they have done."

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that another deleted post by Holland included a manipulated image of former President Obama, former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in orange prison jumpsuits.

“I pray all those in that picture hang on the gallows and are drawn and quartered!!!!” the post said. “Anything less is not acceptable.”

Holland initially claimed the posts were fake before resigning. A second Parler account popped up on Saturday under Holland's name featuring pro-LGBTQ imagery and congratulating Biden.

“An associate showed me the FAKE profile of me on here and I was horrified and disgusted,” read the new profile claiming to be the real Holland. “I actually lean hard left on most issues.”

According to the Democrat-Gazette, Marshall Mayor Kevin Elliott confronted Holland about the posts, at which time Holland apologized and resigned.

The mayor condemned the posts in a letter.

“The City of Marshall strongly condemns the actions of Mr. Holland in his posts to social media,” Elliott said. “The Marshall community does not in any way support or condone bullying or threats of violence to anyone of any political persuasion! We condemn it!”

Holland had served as the police chief of the small town of about 1,300 for two years and had earlier this year reportedly refused to enforce a statewide coronavirus mask mandate.

Source: The Hill