EU not to attend Syria conf. on refugees

Tuesday, 10 November 2020 (YJC)_ The European Union said it will not attend a conference on Syrian refugees.

The European Union, Tuesday, said it will not attend a conference on the theme of refugee returns, on November 11-12, in Damascus.

"The EU and its member states will not attend this conference," said EU High Representative Josep Borrell in a statement.

"The European Union is of the view that the priority at present is real action to create conditions for safe, voluntary, dignified and sustainable return of refugees and internally displaced persons to their areas of origin, in line with international law and the Protection Thresholds and Parameters for Refugee Return to Syria, as issued by the UN in February 2018, with the UNHCR enjoying full and unhindered access throughout Syria," he noted.

"As such, the conference is premature," added Borrell.

The EU foreign policy chief reiterated that UN Security Council Resolution 2254 sets the framework for the comprehensive and sustainable political solution to the Syria conflict, addressing the underlying causes of the conflict and of the refugee and internal displacement crisis.