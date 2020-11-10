Senior PLO official, veteran negotiator Saeb Erekat dies of COVID-19

Erekat died on Tuesday. He had been put in a medically-induced coma in an Israeli hospital in October.
Erekat’s infection was complicated by a history of health ailments. He underwent a lung transplant in 2017 and suffered from a weak immune system and a bacterial infection in addition to his latest struggle with the coronavirus.
