Senior PLO official, veteran negotiator Saeb Erekat dies of COVID-19

Tuesday, 10 November 2020_Senior Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) official and veteran Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat has died of COVID-19. He was 65.

Erekat died on Tuesday. He had been put in a medically-induced coma in an Israeli hospital in October.

Erekat’s infection was complicated by a history of health ailments. He underwent a lung transplant in 2017 and suffered from a weak immune system and a bacterial infection in addition to his latest struggle with the coronavirus.

