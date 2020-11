Tuesday, 10 November 2020_India capital's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) skyrocketed to 534 under the "severe" category on Tuesday - a seasonal high this year, according to the country's System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research.

Delhi-NCR continues to reel under heavy air pollution, even before the beginning of the Diwali celebrations. Air Quality Index (AQI), for the second consecutive day remained at 'severe' category.

Delhi on Thursday recorded the worst air quality index since November 14, 2019 as the AQI level at several places remained above 500.

All the 36 monitoring stations recorded the air quality in the 'severe' category.