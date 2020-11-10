Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

News ID: 49192
World » World
Publish Date: 17:52 - 10 November 2020
Font Size
Print Send to firend
Save

UK: 'Technical error' leaves Trump in background of UK's Biden congratulatory tweet

Tuesday, 10 November 2020 (YJC)_ A UK government spokesman said 'technical error' leaves trump in background of UK's Biden congratulatory tweet.

UK: 'Technical error' leaves Trump in background of UK's Biden congratulatory tweetA “technical error” led to parts of a message congratulating U.S. President Donald Trump being left visible in an official tweet congratulating Joe Biden from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a government spokesman said on Tuesday.

He said the government had prepared two different statements because the contest was so close, but that a technical error meant parts of the alternative message were embedded in the background of the graphic congratulating Biden.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Guido Fawkes website published a picture of the tweet after it had adjusted the contrast and brightness levels of the image. It appeared to show Trump’s name, the words “second term” and “on the future of this” in the background of the tweet congratulating Biden.

“As you’d expect, two statements were prepared in advance for the outcome of this closely contested election. A technical error meant that parts of the alternative message were embedded in the background of the graphic,” a government spokesman said.

UK: 'Technical error' leaves Trump in background of UK's Biden congratulatory tweet

Source: Reuters

 

Related News
Johnson: Britain stands steadfast with France after beheading
Confusion reigns over UK-EU post-Brexit trade talks
Technology entrepreneur Arcuri admits to ‘affair’ with Boris Johnson
France and Germany in covid-19 crisis
Tags
UK ، US ، presidential election ، boris johnson ، donald trump
Your Comment
Name:
Email:
* Comment:
* captcha: