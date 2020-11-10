Barr authorizes probes of vote irregularities, DOJ's top election crimes lawyer quits

Tuesday, 10 November 2020_US Attorney General William Barr has asked federal prosecutors to look into "substantial" allegations of irregularities in the disputed presidential election held last week, prompting the Department of Justice's top lawyer overseeing voter fraud probes to resign in protest.

On Saturday and four days after the November 3 election, Biden surpassed the threshold of 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the race for the White House. He also received four million more popular votes than Trump’s.

The former vice president declared himself the winner after several news networks called him victorious on Saturday in Pennsylvania and Nevada.

President Donald Trump, however, has not yet conceded defeat and launched an array of lawsuits to press claims of election fraud in swing states without producing evidence. His Republican allies have also rallied around the president over his refusal to concede the election.

On Monday, Barr sent a letter to federal prosecutors telling them that they should examine allegations of voting irregularities before states move to certify results in the weeks to come.

However, he did not provide any indication that the Justice Department had evidence to support Trump's claim of fraud in the election.

In his letter, he noted that while "most allegations of purported election misconduct are of such a scale that they would not impact the outcome of an election and, thus, investigation can appropriately be deferred, that is not always the case."