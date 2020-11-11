Wednesday, 11 November 2020_Pompeo voices confidence for 'second Trump administration,' then softens tone on post-election transition

Pompeo made the remarks during a briefing on Tuesday, voicing confidence that once every “legal” vote was counted, it would result in a “second Trump administration.”

But hours later he appeared to soften his tone after withering criticism over his comments.

“There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration,” he told reporters at the State Department.

Later in a Fox News interview, he said, “I am very confident that we will have a good transition.”

“We will make sure that whoever is in office on noon on January 20th has all the tools readily available so we don’t skip a beat with the capacity to keep Americans safe.”

Media reports said Trump's democratic rival Joe Biden had won the majority of votes in the 2020 US presidential election on November 3.

Trump, however, has refused to concede the victory, saying that he lost the vote due to large-scale cheating in the voting process by the Democrats.

