Biden should be recognized as president-elect: Top GOP lawmaker

Wednesday, 11 November 2020_A top GOP House representative says Joe Biden should be recognized as president-elect after he was projected winner of the disputed presidential election.

Apart from House Representative Tom Reed, some other GOP lawmakers have also publicly acknowledged Biden as the president-elect, including Senators Mitt Romney, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Ben Sasse, as well as Representatives Francis Rooney, Adam Kinzinger, Paul Mitchell, Fred Upton, Don Young and Will Hurd.

"Joe Biden has rightfully earned the title of being the projected president-elect and that should be recognized," Reed said on a call with reporters on Tuesday. "If the evidence is not there, then I think it's incumbent upon us as a Republican Party and the president himself to recognize that what we pride ourselves [on] in America is a peaceful transition of power.”

"And I'm confident the president will do that and recognize that if the lawsuit is not substantiated by the courts in regards to the claims, that we will do what we do best in America and lead the world with our democratic process rather than having some sort of dysfunction in regards to what has been a rich 200-year-plus history of transition of power," he continued.

Trump has refused to concede defeat and launched lawsuits in the hope of changing the outcome, an effort backed by a large number of Republicans.