GOP future based on multiethnic, multiracial working class, says Republican senator

Thursday, 12 November 2020_US Republican Senator Marco Rubio says the GOP’s future is based on seeking coalition with the working class.

“The future of the party is based on a multiethnic, multiracial working class coalition,” Rubio said in an interview with Alayna Treene of Axios released Wednesday.

The Florida senator further suggested that the GOP is on the path to lose Trump’s base quite soon.

“If the takeaway from all of them is now is the time to go back to sort of the traditional party of unfettered free trade, I think we're gonna lose the [Trump] base as quickly as we got it. ... We can't just go back to being that,” he said.

Rubio, who ran against Trump in 2016 primaries, made similar remarks in another interview on Fox News.