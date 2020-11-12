Hezbollah has full confidence in Aoun’s handling of maritime talks with Israel: Nasrallah

Thursday, 12 November 2020_The Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah says it has complete confidence in President Michel Aoun’s management of the ongoing maritime talks with the Israeli regime.

In his first comments on the maritime demarcation talks between Beirut and Tel Aviv, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah rejected as “baseless” allegations that the negotiations will result in a peace agreement or normalization of ties with Israel.

Nasrallah stressed that such objectives are “out of the question for Hezbollah and Amal” movements.

“We have full confidence in President Aoun’s management of this file and we know his high keenness on recovering Lebanon’s rights,” Nasrallah said.

Nasrallah said the resistance movement “does not interfere in the issue of the demarcation of land or sea borders".

“We have said that this is the state’s responsibility,” he said, adding that the state decides where the border is and the resistance abides by what the state says.

However, Nasrallah noted that the Lebanese negotiators “must know that they are in a position of strength, not a position of weakness.”

He said Lebanon needs to draw up the maritime border to benefit from oil and gas in its regional waters, but so does the enemy.

"He who wants to prevent us from benefiting from oil and gas knows that we too can prevent him from doing so," the Lebanese official said.