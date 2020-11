Monday, 16 November 2020 (YJC)_ China’s commerce ministry said US should stop unreasonably suppressing Chinese firms.

China’s commerce ministry said on Monday that the United States should stop its unreasonable suppression of Chinese firms, responding to Washington’s decision to ban U.S. investments in firms tied to the Chinese military.

The ministry said China firmly opposes the U.S. government’s actions. China’s foreign ministry made similar comments criticising the U.S. move last week.

Source: Reuters